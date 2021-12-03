NFL Week 13 Line Movement Report: Dolphins Spread Widens by a Field Goal

One of the most exciting aspects of betting on sports is that the lines are constantly changing. Several factors can cause the line to move, but betting activity, injuries, and weather are some of the most common.

Luckily, we can track these line movements on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let’s dive into some of the most significant moves from the NFL for Week 13.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons

Buccaneers -9.5 to -10.5

The Buccaneers suffered two straight defeats in Weeks 9 and 10, but they’ve gotten their mojo back recently. They beat the Giants by 20 points two weeks ago and followed that up with a seven-point road victory over the Colts. Indy is an excellent football team, so that’s an impressive performance.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are floundering. They did manage a win over the lowly Jaguars last week, but they lost their previous two games by a combined score of 68-3. They’re still playing without arguably their top offensive player in Calvin Ridley, so they’re going to have their hands full this week.

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins

Dolphins -3.0 to -6.0

The Dolphins have been on a roll recently, winning each of their past four games. They’ve been dominant on the defensive side, allowing 17 points or fewer in each of those victories. They limited the Panthers to just 198 yards of total offense last week and forced three turnovers.

The Dolphins should have a field day vs. the Giants. New York’s offense hasn’t been very good to begin with, but now Miami will get to tee off on backup quarterback Mike Glennon. That quarterback change has caused the line to move from 3.0 to 6.0, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it moves even more before kickoff.

Washington Football Team @ Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders -2.5 to -1.5

The Raiders might be the most frustrating team in all of football. When they’re at their best, they’re able to hang with any team in the league. Last week, they put that on display vs. the Cowboys, racking up a 36-33 overtime victory in Dallas.

However, they can get demolished when they don’t bring their A-game. Before beating the Cowboys, they lost by 19 points to the Bengals and 27 points to the Chiefs. Both of those losses came in their building, making them even more disappointing.

On the other side, the Football Team has won three straight games. That includes an impressive 10-point victory over the Buccaneers, followed by closer wins over the Panthers and Seahawks.

The Football Team is also generating some massive sharp action. They’ve received just 38% of the spread bets, but they’ve accounted for 87% of the spread dollars. That’s a massive discrepancy.

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Ravens -3.0 to -4.5

The Ravens have received piles of money to start the week. They’ve racked up 65% of the spread bets and 97% of the spread dollars, which has unsurprisingly pushed this line in their favor. They’ve moved from -3.0 to -4.5, which is a significant line move. Three and four are both key numbers in NFL betting, and the Ravens are no longer covering if the final score lands on either of those figures.

The Ravens are coming off a sluggish performance last week, but they were still able to pull off a victory. However, the Steelers have been in disarray for weeks. They were crushed last week vs. the Bengals, and the Chargers outgained the Steelers by 233 yards the week before. They’re simply not a competitive football team at the moment.

Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears

Total 45.5 to 43.5

This game also features some uncertainty at quarterback. The Cardinals have played without quarterback Kyler Murray, and he’s considered a game-time decision again this week. The Cards have won two of their past three games without Murray, but their offense hasn’t been nearly as effective.

On the other side, the Bears will struggle to put points on the scoreboard. They rank 29th in points per game and 30th in yards, and the Cardinals rank third in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA.