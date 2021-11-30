NFL Week 13 Opening Odds Analysis

Understanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into a few lines that have already adjusted, whether it be news or early sharp money. Let’s get into some Week 12 action and where we may see things end up on Sunday afternoon.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Colts -9.5 (-106) | Texans +9.5 (-114)

Spread: Colts -390 | Texans +310

Total: 46 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Colts +4600 | Texans +100000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Opening Line Analysis

It’s only Tuesday, and this number has already buffed its way up to -9.5 from its opening of -8 on Sunday night. Even after suffering a setback to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a narrow 38-31 loss this past week, the Colts have proven they can hang with the best of them and remain one of the hotter teams in the NFL heading into Week 13. They are 6-3 against the spread in their previous nine games and take on a Texans team that is 1-4-1 in their past six against the number. Since it seems pretty difficult to see any buy-back on the Houston Texans at -9.5 versus the opening of -8, this number feels here to stay and may even push to or beyond -10 at kick-off on Sunday. If the Colts are your side, this may be your last chance at grabbing a single-digit spread.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Eagles -290 | Jets +235

Spread: Eagles -7 (-110) | Jets +7 (-110)

Total: 45.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Eagles +10000 | Jets +100000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Philadelphia Eagles Vs. New York Jets Opening Line Analysis

This number is yet to move from its opening, but this is where checking out consensus lines and odds boards may help us get ahead of some movement here for better information. Following a disappointing Philadelphia loss to the Giants and a solid win for the Jets over the Houston Texans in Week 12, there has been enough early action on New York in this spot to warrant a nearly consensus shift to +6.5 on the home underdog from this opening key number. Although it’s just half a point, it’s a big move off a key number that may be the difference in the final score and can give you some substantial closing line value on Sunday afternoon. If you are a fan of the Jets in this spot, grabbing it now feels like a must with this spread painted +6.5 almost everywhere. If the Eagles are your side, sit this one out for now, and a better number should head your way in the coming hours.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: 49ers -176 | Seahawks +148

Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-105) | Seahawks +3.5 (-115)

Total: 45.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: 49ers +4000 | Seahawks +55000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Opening Line Analysis

In one of the bigger disappointments of the 2021 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have now suffered six losses in their past seven games and are all but out of the NFC playoff picture at 3-8 with just six weeks left to play. A last-ditch effort to save their season this past week on Monday Night Football fell short against the Washington Football Team and has now seen this line steam from -2.5 to -3.5, a rare early move right past the key number of three. The other side of the football may also be to blame, as the 49ers have come out of nowhere to win four of their past five and put themselves in the heart of the wild card race. A 4-1 record against the spread in their previous five for San Francisco and three straight losses against the number for Seattle is a major reason why this line has made this jump. It could be too late to grab the 49ers, but you may now have a live home divisional underdog in the Seahawks as you can now get over a field goal coming your way.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.