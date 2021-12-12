NFL Week 14 Best Player Prop Bets

Player props are a terrific way to get into the NFL action, and Week 14 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With several games with shootout potential, a couple of players may exceed expectations.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

Baker Mayfield – Cleveland Browns

The Bet: Under 228.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hosts the division-leading Baltimore Ravens in a classic AFC North matchup, a rematch of a Week 12, 16-10 loss. Cleveland, who ranks as the 12th-best offense (according to PFF), looks to be in an ideal matchup, facing a Ravens’ defense ranked 24th in DVOA (per Football Outsiders). As 2.5-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, Cleveland may increase their already slow 27.7 seconds per snap pace, further limiting Mayfield’s ability to reach the 229-passing yard mark. Conversely, The Ravens, led by dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson, also play as one of the more slower teams in the league, averaging 28 seconds per snap, and may match the Browns in time of possession, recreating a likely scenario of the Week 12 meeting, as indicated 42.5-point total.

Taking a more balanced approach to the play-calling, the Browns average a 53%/47% pass-to-run play calling split, involving running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in a more split backfield, and should focus on wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who leads the Browns receiving corps with a 23% target share.

This year, Mayfield has reached the 229-passing yard mark five times. Our models project Mayfield for 205.94 passing yards against the Ravens, trending him toward the under.

Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys

The Bet: Over 61.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Ranked as the top offense in the league (per PFF), the Dallas Cowboys head to the nation’s capital to square off against the Washington Football Team in an NFC East rivalry game. Lead running back Ezekiel Elliott is still a crucial factor in the high-powered Dallas offense, despite reportedly dealing with lingering injuries this season. Elliott and the Cowboys face a Washington Football Team defense ranked 30th in DVOA, setting up an ideal matchup.

The team leader in the backfield, Elliott, is responsible for 52% of the carries in the backfield, averaging 14.4 rushing attempts per game and 4.42 yards per carry. This season, Elliott has reached the 62-rushing yard mark in five games.

Dallas, currently a 4.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, plays as one of the more up-tempo paced teams in the league, calling a play every 24.8 seconds and may involve Elliott further in a clock-killing situation.

Elliott projects for 65.38 rushing yards against the Cowboys, trending him toward the over,

CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys

The Bet: Under 73.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

As part of the high-powered Dallas Cowboys’ high-powered offense, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of the league’s more dynamic skill position players. Lamb is responsible for a 22% share of targets, leading the receiving corps and averages 8.2 targets per game and 14.5 yards per reception. The Cowboys are one of the more pass-friendly teams in the league, using a 61%/39% pass-to-run play calling ratio, signaling a likely full involvement from Lamb, alongside Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, especially facing a Washington Football Team ranked 30th in DVOA.

However, as 4.5-point favorites, the Cowboys may opt to skew more toward a clock-killing play-calling scheme involving running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the featured skill players, limiting Lamb’s ability to reach the 74-receiving yard mark. This season, Lamb has reached the 74-receiving yard threshold in seven games.

We’re projecting Lamb for 70.90 receiving yards, trending him toward the under despite what appears to be an ideal matchup against a Washington Football Team defense.