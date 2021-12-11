NFL Week 14 Injury Report

Injuries are always unfortunate, but they are a massive part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have an enormous impact on fantasy leagues and the betting markets.

The Week 14 injury report is a bit on the lighter side, but there are still plenty of notable players with questionable tags.

Let’s dive into some of the most important names to monitor heading into the weekend.

Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard (foot) – Questionable

Pollard is questionable for the Cowboys with a foot injury, and he’s been their most effective running back this season. He’s averaged 5.6 yards per carry, while Ezekiel Elliott has averaged 4.4.

If Pollard is ruled out, Elliott should serve as the team’s unquestioned workhorse running back, and he can obviously provide fantasy value in that role.

Washington Football Team

J.D. McKissic (concussion) – Questionable

Curtis Samuel (groin) – Questionable

Neither of these players has provided a ton of fantasy value this season, but their absences would create some increased appeal for the rest of the roster. Antonio Gibson would become an elite fantasy running back with McKissic out of the lineup, while Terry McLaurin could see a few additional targets if Samuel is ruled out.

Houston Texans

Brandin Cooks (back) – Questionable

Cooks was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was limited on Friday. He’s officially questionable, and he’s a risky fantasy option even if he’s active this week. Davis Mills will serve as the Texans’ quarterback, and he’s been markedly worse than Tyrod Taylor this season.

New York Jets

Tevin Coleman (concussion) – Out

Elijah Moore (quad) – Questionable

The Jets are already playing without Michael Carter, and Tevin Coleman has also been ruled out vs. the Saints. That leaves Ty Johnson as the Jets’ top running back this week, while Austin Walter should also see a few additional carries.

Moore is questionable, and he’s emerged as the Jets’ top pass-catcher of late. Corey Davis is already out of the lineup, so the Jets would be extremely thin at wide receiver if Moore is ultimately ruled out.

Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Waller (knee, back) – Out

Waller will miss his second straight game, and Foster Moreau will operate as the team’s starting tight end. He disappointed in that role last week, but he racked up six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in his first game without Waller this season.

New York Giants

Mike Glennon (concussion) – Questionable

Kenny Golladay (rib) – Questionable

Sterling Shepard (quad) – Questionable

Kadarius Toney (oblique) – Out

Daniel Jones (neck) – Out

The Giants’ injury report is a mess, as it has been for most of the season. Jones and Toney have already been ruled out, while Glennon, Shepard, and Golladay are questionable. That said, it does appear that each of the three questionable players will be able to suit up vs. the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers

Keenan Allen (COVID-19) – Out

Mike Williams (COVID-19) – Questionable

Allen has already been ruled out due to COVID-19, while Williams’ status is unknown. He was identified as a close contact, but he continues to test negative. As long as he doesn’t test positive before Sunday’s matchup, he should be in the lineup and carry an increased receiving workload.

Detroit Lions

T.J. Hockenson (hand) – Doubtful

D’Andre Swift (shoulder) – Out

Jamaal Williams (COVID-19) – Out

The Lions got their first win of the season last week, but they are expected to be without their three best offensive players on Sunday. Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson should handle the bulk of the running back duties, while Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds will serve as the top pass-catchers.

Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon (hip) – Questionable

Gordon is questionable with a hip injury, but head coach Vic Fangio told reporters he “believes” Gordon will play. It will be a significant downgrade for Javonte Williams following his breakout performance last week if he’s back in the lineup.

San Francisco 49ers

Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee) – Out

Deebo Samuel (groin) – Questionable

When healthy this season, Mitchell has been the 49ers’ top running back, but he will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals. Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMychal Hasty should see a boost in value in his absence, with Wilson standing out as the biggest beneficiaries.

Samuel is questionable after missing last week’s game, but he reportedly “has a chance to play” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. If he’s active, he should return to his role as a swiss-army knife for the 49ers’ offense. He’s racked up plenty of touches as a runner and receiver this season, making him one of the most valuable fantasy assets at wide receiver.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon (illness) – Questionable

Tee Higgins (ankle) – Questionable

Mixon and Higgins are questionable, but head coach Zac Taylor told reporters he expects both players to be in the lineup. As long as that’s the case, both players will remain strong fantasy options.