NFL Week 14 Line Movement Report

One of the most exciting aspects of betting on sports is that the lines are constantly changing. Several factors can cause the line to move, but betting activity, injuries, and weather are some of the most common.

Luckily, we can track these line movements on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let’s dive into some of the most significant moves from the NFL for Week 14.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs -8.5 to -10.0

Have the Chiefs gotten their mojo back? It certainly appears that way. Their offense hasn’t been firing on all cylinders recently, but they’ve still rattled off five straight wins.

Their defense has been the real reason for the Chiefs’ success. They’ve held six of their past seven opponents to 17 points or fewer, so the offense hasn’t had to be perfect to lead the team to wins.

The public doesn’t appear to fully trust the Chiefs again just yet, but the sharps have no problem firing on them in this matchup. They’ve received 74% of the spread dollars on just 47% of the bets, which has caused the spread to jump from 8.5 to 10.0.

San Francisco 49ers @ Cincinnati Bengals

49ers +1.5 to -1.5

Both of these teams are coming off embarrassing losses last week. The Bengals were hammered at home by the Chargers, while the 49ers lost to the slumping Seahawks. The Seahawks had dropped six of their previous seven games, so they’re not the same team that they’ve been in the past.

Still, there are far more reasons to be optimistic about the 49ers than the Bengals at this point. They’ve played some excellent football recently, and they rank seventh in Football Outsiders DVOA. The Bengals have a better record, but they’re just 19th in DVOA.

The 49ers are also expected to get Deebo Samuel back this week, which would be a massive boost for their offense. He’s been used all over the formation this season – even receiving carries out of the backfield – and he’s been one of the most dangerous skill-position players in the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans

Jaguars +10.5 to +9.0

The Jaguars aren’t good, but I’m not sure that the Titans are either at the moment. They put together an extremely impressive winning streak earlier this season, but injuries have decimated the current roster. They will get a bit of help this week with Julio Jones returning to the lineup, but they’re still without A.J. Brown, Derrick Henry, and Bud Dupree.

The Jaguars are also a sizeable divisional underdog, which tends to be a profitable spot for bettors. Teams getting more than a touchdown in a divisional matchup are 240-203-9 against the spread since 2004.

Seattle Seahawks @ Houston Texans

Seahawks -7.0 to -8.5

The Seahawks got back in the win column last week, and they have an excellent chance for another win vs. the Texans. They’re the only team that has been eliminated from playoff contention this season, and they’re expected to start rookie quarterback Davis Mills in this matchup.

Mills has been nothing short of a disaster this season. He’s averaged just 5.3 adjusted yards per attempt, and he’s racked up more turnovers than touchdown passes. He’s a significant downgrade from Tyrod Taylor, so it’s not surprising the line has moved in the Seahawks’ favor.

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

Total 43.5 to 41.5

It’s weird to see a total this low involving the Falcons and Panthers, who have previously been quality offensive teams. However, both offenses have struggled in 2021-22. The Falcons’ offense ranks just 27th in points per game, and they’ve scored 41 total points over the past four weeks. The Panthers’ offense is 24th in points per game, and they’re coming off 10 points in their last outing. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that this total has dropped a couple of points since opening.

New York Giants @ Los Angeles Chargers

Total 44.5 to 43.0

This total has also dropped, and the Giants’ offense seems like the culprit here. They’re playing without Daniel Jones for the second straight week, so their offense has serious question marks at the moment. Mike Glennon is also questionable, and Jake Fromm would make his first career start if he’s unavailable.

Additionally, the Giants could be without their top three receivers in this matchup. Kadarius Toney has already been ruled out, while Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard are questionable.