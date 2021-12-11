NFL Week 14 “Sharps vs. Squares” Report

Sharps vs. squares. It’s the biggest battle in the sports betting world, akin to the Hatfields and McCoys. The sharps are the professional bettors, while the squares are the Average Joes of the betting world. These two sides often don’t see eye-to-eye on the same game, creating an exciting dynamic in the betting market.

One of the easiest ways to track these “sharps vs. squares” matchups is by looking at the betting tickets vs. the betting dollars on each side of a given game. The sharps tend to place significantly larger bets, while the squares account for more betting tickets. When those numbers don’t align, there’s a good chance they disagree.

Let’s dive into some of the biggest “sharps vs. squares” showdowns in Week 14.

All lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (-10.0) – 47.5 total

There are plenty of sharps vs. squares battles this week, but this is the most surprising. The Chiefs have been a public team for years now, but the Raiders are the public side in this matchup. They’ve received 53% of the betting tickets.

However, the sharps are siding with the Chiefs. They’ve had some question marks this season, but the Chiefs are back to being the favorites in the AFC. Their defense has been rolling of late, and their offense still has the potential to be very explosive with Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have racked up 74% of the spread dollars, which has caused this line to move to 10.0 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Saints (-5.5) @ New York Jets – 43.0 total

The Jets’ defense has been a disaster this season, ranking dead last in points and yards allowed per game. They’ve been particularly porous against the run, which doesn’t bode well for them against the Saints. Not only do they have a rushing threat at quarterback with Taysom Hill, but they’re also expected to get Alvin Kamara back at running back.

Still, the sharps don’t believe the Saints deserve to be 5.5-point road favorites. The Jets have received 60% of the spread dollars in this matchup on just 36% of the bets.

San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) @ Cincinnati Bengals – 48.5 total

The Bengals continue to be a favorite of the public, and they’ve received a slight edge in spread bets in this matchup. The Bengals have jumped out to a 7-5 record this season, and while they’re coming off a defeat last week, they won their previous two contests by a combined score of 73 to 23.

However, the sharps are backing the 49ers. They’ve racked up 65% of the spread dollars, and they’re the clear better team in terms of advanced metrics. They rank seventh in Football Outsiders DVOA, while the Bengals rank just 19th.

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (-2.5) – 41.5 total

This game features one of the largest discrepancies of the week. The Falcons have racked up 61% of the spread bets in this contest, but the Panthers have secured 64% of the dollars.

Neither of these teams has been impressive recently, but the Panthers are at least coming off a bye. Their offense has also shown signs of life with Cam Newton at quarterback. They couldn’t get anything going offensively against the Dolphins, but they should be able to move the ball against the lowly Falcons.

Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos (-10.0) – 42.5 total

The Lions are coming off their first win of the season last week vs. the Vikings, and the public thinks they can keep this game competitive as well. They’ve received 42% of the spread bets against the Broncos as double-digit underdogs.

However, the sharps see the Broncos as a worth bet. They’ve received 82% of the spread dollars, and there have already been three steam moves tracked on them. It’s possible that now that the Lions have avoided a winless season, they could be in a letdown spot this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (-9.0) – 43.5 total

The Jaguars have gotten a bit of sharp action in this matchup, but the real showdown takes place on the total. The under has received 56% of the bets, but the over has racked up 74% of the dollars.

This total ultimately feels on the low side for a Titans game. They’ve played in a bunch of high-scoring affairs this season, and four of their past five games have featured at least 44 combined points.