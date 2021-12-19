NFL Week 15 Best Player Prop Bets

Player props are a terrific way to get into the NFL action, and Week 15 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With several games with shootout potential, a couple of players may exceed expectations. In a wild week, be sure to keep an eye on late inactives and injury news

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

The Bet: Over 252.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins look to have an ideal matchup against New York Jets defense ranked last in DVOA (per Football Outsiders) and are one of the more porous defenses, allowing 254 net passing yards per game, which is the sixth-highest. With a preference for moving the ball down the field through the passing game, using a 64%/36% pass-to-run play calling ratio, look for Tua to involve veteran wide out DeVante Parker as the primary member in the receiving corps. Responsible for 21% of the Dolphins’ target share, Parker should see an uptick in production this week, with Jaylen Waddle, who leads the team with a 23% target share listed out due to being placed on the COVID-19 injured reserve.

Despite a 9.5-point spread, which may signal the matchup may be headed toward blowout potential, the Dolphins have a 25-point implied team total. Given the hyper-concentrated receiving corps and likely play calling preference Tua has a realistic shot exceeding the 252.5-yard mark.

This year, Tagovailoa has reached the 253-passing yard mark three times. Our models project Tua for 253.30 passing yards against the Dolphins, slightly trending him toward the over against a weak defense with an inability to stop the run.

D’Onta Foreman – Tennessee Titans

The Bet: Over 52.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Tenessee Titans running back D’Onta Foreman has emerged as a primary weapon in the Titans backfield, with the absence of the virtually matchup-proof Derrick Henry. Foreman is responsible for more than 35% of the Titans’ share of carries, averaging 11 rushing attempts per game and 4.36 yards per game, including a combined 22 carries over the last two weeks.

Pittsburgh currently is ranked 27th in rush DVOA, and despite the Titans being a 3-point underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook, may opt to include Foreman as part of the more balanced 53%/47% pass-to-run play calling ratio.

Foreman projects for 52.68 rushing yards against the Steelers, slightly trending him toward the over against a Steelers’ defense that has proven it might have difficulty defending the run.

Robby Anderson – Carolina Panthers

The Bet: Under 30.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Responsible for 18% of the Carolina Panthers’ target share, wide receiver Robby Anderson has seen an uptick in production as of late. In a 29-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Anderson was targeted 12 times, catching seven passes for 84 yards and touchdown, and this season is averaging 6.2 targets per game and 10.3 yards per reception. Quarterback Cam Newton should remain under center for the Week 15 matchup, leading a Panthers offense that takes a more balanced approach to their play-calling, using a 58%/42% pass-to-run ratio. However, facing a Buffalo Bills defense ranked first in DVOA. As 13-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers may opt to increase their passing cadence in hopes of keeping the matchup competitive, signaling an additional opportunity for Anderson. This year, Anderson has reached the 31-receiving yard mark in five games.

We’re projecting Anderson for 39.04 receiving yards, trending him toward the over despite what appears to be a more difficult matchup against a tough Buffalo Bills defense.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.