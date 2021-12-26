NFL Week 16 Best Player Prop Bets

Player props are a terrific way to get into the NFL action, and Week 16 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With several games with shootout potential, a couple of players may exceed expectations. In a hectic week, be sure to keep an eye on late inactives and injury news.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers

The Bet: Under 277.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to be in an absolute smash spot, facing a Houston Texans defense ranked 17thin DVOA (per Football Outsiders). Ranked as the eighth-best offense (per PFF, the Chargers depend on the arm of Herbert to move the ball down the field, implementing a 63%/37% pass-to-run play calling ratio and calling a play every 24.8 seconds, which is the second-fastest in the league. Look for Herbert to use a more concentrated receiving corps in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who combine for more than 46% of the Chargers’ target share. As 10.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, the Week 16 matchup against the Texans has blowout potential, which may limit Herbert’s production in the passing game, especially opting for a more run-heavy play-calling script if ahead late in the game. With Austin Ekeler out of Sunday’s matchup, Herbert also loses a key piece to the passing game, with Ekeler 5.6 targets per game.

This year, Herbert has reached the 278-passing yard mark eight times. Our models project Herbert for 271.80 passing yards against the Texans, slightly trending him toward the under against a weak defense.

Devin Singletary – Buffalo Bills

The Bet: Over 46.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary has re-emerged as the lead back for the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 12, Singletary has recorded 10 or more rushing attempts in three of the last four weeks, including a 22 touch, 86-yard performance in a Week 15 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers. This season, Singletary, who handles 37% of the workload in the Bills’ backfield, is averaging 9.6 rushing attempts per game and 4.72 yards per carry. The Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots, who rank sixth in rush DVOA and are the top defense overall, may prove difficult for Singletary. Facing the Patriots in Week 13—a 14-10 loss, Singletary rushed for 36 yards on 10 attempts, averaging 3.60 yards per carry.

This year, Singletary has reached the 47-rushing yard mark in five games. Even in a split backfield, he projects for 65.49 rushing yards against the Patriots, trending him toward the over despite a difficult on-paper matchup against a stout New England defense.

Zay Jones – Las Vegas Raiders

The Bet: Over 30.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Stepping into a more dominant role as of late, Zay Jones has seen an uptick in production in the Las Vegas Raiders passing game. Since Week 11, Jones has seen five or more targets in every game, averaging 9.1 yards per reception. In a Week 15 16-14 win over the Cleveland Browns, Jones was targeted a season-high nine times, catching six passes for 67-yards. The pass-heavy Raiders offense, which uses a 64%/36% pass-to-run play calling ratio (per RotoViz) looks to have a more favorable matchup, facing a Denver Broncos defense ranked 20th in pass DVOA.

This season, Jones has reached the 31-receiving yard mark in four games, and we’re projecting him for 45.17 receiving yards, trending him toward the over in a favorable matchup against a weak Denver Broncos defense.

