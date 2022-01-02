NFL Week 17 Best Player Prop Bets

Player props are a terrific way to get into the NFL action, and Week 17 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With several games with shootout potential, a couple of players may exceed expectations. In a hectic week, be sure to keep an eye on late inactives and injury news.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

Ryan Tannehill – Tennessee Titans

The Bet: Under 223.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill hosts his former team, the Miami Dolphins, looking to solidify their spot in the postseason. Leading the 14th ranked offense (per PFF), Tannehill runs a more balanced approach to the Titans’ offense, using a 53%/47% pass-to-run play calling ratio, methodically using a 27.6 seconds per snap pace (per RotoViz). Look for Tannehill to primarily target his high-powered weapon in AJ Brow,n who is responsible for 27% of the Titans’ target share, coming off a 16-target performance in a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, catching 11 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown. Miami, however, should give Tannehill and the Titans trouble defensively ranked eighth-best in DVOA (per Football Outsiders). Despite the tough matchup, as 3-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, look for Tannehill to potentially increase the passing volume in a close matchup.

This year, Tannehill has reached the 224-passing yard mark eight times. Our models project Tannehill for 194.52 passing yards against the Dolphins, trending him far below the mark in what looks to be a closer-than-expected matchup against a tough offense.

Jaret Patterson – Washington Football Team

The Bet: Over 46.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

With Washington Football Team lead back Antonio Gibson missing the Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles after landing on the COVID-19 protocol, Jaret Patterson looks to see an uptick in production and should absorb part of Gibson’s 56% share of carries as part of a balanced 57%/43% pass-to-run play calling ratio run by Taylor Heinicke and the Washington offense. Last week, in a 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Patterson had nine carries, rushing for 33 yards and averaging 3.76 yards per carry. Like last week in facing the Cowboys, Philadelphia ranks 12th in rush DVOA. The stout defense might pose a problem for Washington, who, as 4.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook, may opt to increase their passing cadence in hopes of keeping the game competitive.

This year, Patterson has yet to reach the 47-rushing yard mark. He projects for 39.06 rushing yards against the Eagles in a split backfield with Jonathan Williams, trending him toward the under in a difficult on-paper matchup against a stout defense.

DeVante Parker – Miami Dolphins

The Bet: Under 50.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

One of the preferred targets for Tua Tagovailoa, veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker looks to bounce back from a disappointing performance in a 20-3 win against the New Orleans Saints, targeted zero times. Parker averages seven targets per game and 13.4 yards per reception in an injury-plagued season. Parker may continue to see limited opportunities by giving way to rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who leads a pass-heavy Dolphins offense with 24% of the target share. To make matters worse, the Titans’ rank 10th in pass DVOA and are among one of the top in defending the pass. As 3-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook in a close matchup, the Dolphins may increase their 62%/38% pass-to-run ratio to skew more toward a passing script.

This season, Parker has reached the 51-receiving yard mark in five games, and we’re projecting him for 44.57 receiving yards, trending him toward the under in a difficult matchup against a tough Tennessee Titans defense.

