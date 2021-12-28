NFL Week 17 Opening Odds Analysis: Lions A Popular Side, Garoppolo’s Uncertainty Narrowing The Niners Spread

Understanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into a few lines that have already adjusted, whether it be news or early sharp money. Let’s get into some Week 17 action and where we may see things end up by game time.

Detroit Lions Vs. Seattle Seahawks, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Lions +240 | Seahawks -300

Spread: Lions +6.5 (-105) | Seahawks -6.5 (-115)

Total: 42.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Lions N/A | Seahawks N/A

Detroit Lions Vs. Seattle Seahawks Opening Line Analysis

After going 11 straight weeks without a win to start the season, the Detroit Lions have won two games and most recently suffered a narrow loss to the Atlanta Falcons but are now looking more competitive than ever. As for the Seahawks, an inexcusable loss at home to the Chicago Bears and Nick Foles in his first action of the season clearly has sharps fading Seattle as one of the most disappointing teams of the 2021 season. Since opening at -8 on Sunday night, this spread has plummeted past the key number of -7 down to -6.5 as these two may not be as far apart in talent as we once thought. Remarkably, since Week 9, the Lions have the better record of these two teams, and this line movement suddenly feels like there are believers in Detroit’s ability to win this matchup on Sunday. If you like the Seahawks, wait it out a bit, as you may get even more movement to a shorter number in the coming days. But if you are looking to back the popular Lions here, it’s far too late since this number has pushed below a touchdown.

Houston Texans Vs. San Francisco 49ers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Texans +540 | 49ers -770

Spread: Texans +13.5 (-114) | 49ers -13.5 (-106)

Total: 44.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Texans N/A | 49ers +3100

Houston Texans Vs. San Francisco 49ers Opening Line Analysis

The Houston Texans pulled off one of the shocks of the regular season on Sunday as they hung 41 points on the Los Angeles Chargers en route to a 12-point win which now has early bettors taking their action. This number opened up at -15 on Sunday night and has since dropped just below -14 to -13.5, with some juice trending towards -13. A tough loss for the 49ers on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 16 to the Tennessee Titans has made this game a bit more important, but the real movement has likely come from the uncertainty of who will be under center. A torn UCL in the right thumb of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo means that Trey Lance may be the starter this week, a rookie who has not impressed when given the opportunity this season. This feels like a stay-away for both sides until we get further information on San Francisco’s quarterback situation.