NFL Week 18 Best Player Prop Bets: Take the Overs in The Final Week of the Season

Player props are a terrific way to get into the NFL action, and Week 18 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With several games with shootout potential, a couple of players may exceed expectations. In the season’s final week, look for a few players to stand out.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

Kirk Cousins – Minnesota Vikings

The Bet: Over 240.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to return after missing Week 17 because of COVID-19 protocols. Leading a 12th ranked offense (according to PFF), Cousins and the Vikings prefer to skew toward a pass-friendly approach, using a 59%/41% pass-to-run play calling ratio and are among the fastest-paced teams in the league, calling a play every 25.8 seconds (according to RotoVIz). Despite a tough matchup against a Chicago Bears defense ranked 10th in pass DVOA (according to Football Outsiders), look for Cousins to involve Justin Jefferson as the lead weapon in the Minnesota Vikings receiving corps, especially with the absence of Adam Thielen. As 4-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, this classic NFC matchup may be closer than expected, signaling an additional opportunity for Cousin to move the offense down the field through the air.

This year, Cousins has reached the 240-passing yard mark nine times. Our models project Cousins for 247.47 passing yards against the Bers, trending him far above the mark in what looks to be a closer-than-expected matchup against a tough offense.

AJ Brown – Tennessee Titans

The Bet: Over 70.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Currently, the number one seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans head to Houston in what looks to be a prime matchup against a Texans defense. Wide receiver AJ Brown has re-established himself as the primary weapon in the Titans’ receiving corps, especially with the absence of Julio Jones. Brown is responsible for a team-leading 27% target share, averaging 8.3 targets per game and 13.6 yards per reception. Houston ranks 19th in pass DVOA and should be an easy task for Brown to exceed expectations. In a Week 11 loss, Brown was targeted nine times, catching five passes for 48, and although a 10-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, Brown should be an integral part of the Titans’ offense, despite the blowout potential.

This year, Brown reached the 71-receiving yard mark four times, missing several games due to injury. He projects for 72.75 passing yards against an ideal spot against a weak Texans’ defense, trending him slightly toward the over.

Sony Michel – Los Angeles Rams

The Bet: Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel looks to be the lead back in the team’s season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup with NFC West champion implication. The high-powered Rams’ offense does skew more toward a pass-heavy approach, especially with Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. highlighting the receiving corps. In addition, Cam Akers is expected to see some playing time after missing most of the season with an Achilles injury, but the bulk of rushes should go toward Michel, who is averaging 4.29 yards per carry and 11.7 rushing attempts per game. San Francisco’s rush defense is ranked second and should give the Rams trouble at times. Still, in a must-win scenario as 3.5-point favorites, Michel should see additional touches in a clock-killing situation if the team is ahead toward the end of the game, helping his case to reach the 63-rushing yard threshold.

This season, Michel has reached the 63-rush yard mark in six games, and we’re projecting him for 87.53 rushing yards, trending him toward the over, despite a difficult matchup against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense.

