NFL Week 18 Line Movement Report: Cowboys’ spread shrinks vs. Eagles

A lot is riding on the final week of the NFL season. Teams continue to jostle for playoff positioning and the coveted first seed in the AFC, which comes with a first-round playoff bye. The Green Bay Packers are the only playoff-bound team with nothing on the line, as they have already assured themselves of the first seed in the NFC. That should lead to an exciting final week of the regular season, with teams putting their best foot forward heading into the postseason.

As usual, we’re running through some of the more significant line moves from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles +7.5 to +4

The Dallas Cowboys may have already secured the top spot in the NFC East, but they are trending in the wrong direction ahead of the playoffs. Other than one outstanding performance, the Cowboys’ offense has been subpar, leading to the season’s final week. The betting market has keyed in on that, shifting this line toward the Philadelphia Eagles.

Week 18 is the first time the Eagles have been underdogs since Week 9, and they’ve done well against the spread throughout that time. Philadelphia is 4-2-1 against the number over their past seven games, going 2-0-1 at home. This line has moved three points since opening and should continue to move in the Eagles’ direction as kick-off approaches.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Total 44.5 to 43.5

The return of Kirk Cousins hasn’t persuaded bettors to get on the Minnesota Vikings ship ahead of their final game of the season. The opening line has held steady with the Vikings remaining -5.5 home chalk; however, this total has moved down off the opening number.

The Bears come into this contest off consecutive victories straight up and against the spread, only the second time this year that’s happened. Conversely, the Vikings have dropped two in a row, with their defense giving up more than usual. That’s quite an indictment, as Minnesota’s defense has been one of the worst in the league this season. Bettors like the Vikings chances to tighten things up against a Bears team with the 26th-ranked scoring offense this season.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

49ers +5.5 to +4

Modest line movement has brought the spread down in a crucial NFC West matchup. The Los Angeles Rams can lock themselves into the number two seed in the NFC with a win, while the only way the San Francisco 49ers can guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs is with a win.

Trey Lance filled in admirably for the 49ers in Week 17, but the early action on San Fran could be a reflection of Jimmy Garoppolo’s anticipated return. Jimmy G has been a limited participant at practice this week and could be under center for this virtual must-win. The Rams have also struggled against the spread to end the season, going 4-6 over their past 10 weeks. This line is worth monitoring as we get nearer to the action.

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

Falcons +5.5 to +3.5

The Atlanta Falcons playoff fate was sealed after last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. The only joy they can take from the final week is keeping the New Orleans Saints out of the playoffs. Even if the Saints win, they’ll still need help from the Rams to earn a spot in the postseason.

Home field hasn’t been an advantage for the Falcons, as they are 1-5 straight up and against the spread at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season. The Saints defense has been one of the best units in the NFL to end the year, limiting their previous four opponents to a combined 39 points, with only one of those teams scoring more than 10. That has helped them cover the spread in three of four games.

When these teams met in Week 9, the Falcons walked away with a 27-25 win. Bettors can expect another tightly contested battle as the Saints fight for their playoff lives.

