NFL Week 18 Opening Odds Analysis: Giants and Dolphins are Becoming Big Dogs

NFL Week 18 Opening Odds Analysis

Understanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into a few lines that have already adjusted, whether it be because of news or early sharp money. Since last week, there have been plenty of lines heavily moved due to the likelihood of starters sitting out for clinched teams, but we will not be taking those movements into account in this article. That being said, let’s get into some Week 18 action and where we may see things end up by game time.

Washington Football Team Vs. New York Giants, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Football Team -310 | Giants +250

Spread: Football Team -6.5 (-114) | Giants +6.5 (-106)

Total: 38.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Football Team N/A | Giants N/A

Washington Football Team Vs. New York Giants Opening Line Analysis

The line movement should be no surprise after the New York Giants put up one of the most embarrassing performances of the 2021 season in Week 17. They suffered a 29-3 loss to backup quarterback Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears. The Giants put up -10 passing yards in the game and have scored just one touchdown in their past 36 drives. It’s hard to believe since Washington has lost four straight themselves, but after opening at -4 before Week 17 action, this line is now pushing -7 at some books, and it would be no surprise to see it happen on the FanDuel Sportsbook as well. Hold off if you like the Giants in this matchup but take Washington now while you can.

New England Patriots Vs. Miami Dolphins, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Patriots -300 | Dolphins +245

Spread: Patriots -7 (-110) | Dolphins +7 (-110)

Total: 40 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Patriots +1700 | Dolphins N/A

New England Patriots Vs. Miami Dolphins Opening Line Analysis

After ripping off seven straight victories to get themselves into the final Wild Card spot heading into Week 17, the Miami Dolphins were riding high into a do-or-die matchup with the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday. Most are still waiting on the Dolphins to show up, as they were dominated from the kickoff in a 34-3 defeat that officially eliminated them from playoff contention. As for the New England Patriots, a 50-10 throttling of the Jacksonville Jaguars last week showed they were back in form following their loss to the Bills. That belief has shown in the line movement. After opening at -2.5 before Week 17, this number is now at -7, and it may not stop there. With how these two teams are trending, waiting on the Dolphins feels like the best move, while it’s likely too late to grab New England under a touchdown at this point.

Seattle Seahawks Vs. Arizona Cardinals, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Seahawks +235 | Cardinals -290

Spread: Seahawks +6.5 (-106) | Cardinals -6.5 (-114)

Total: 48 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Seahawks N/A | Cardinals +1700

Seattle Seahawks Vs. Arizona Cardinals Opening Line Analysis

The Arizona Cardinals bounced back from their three-game skid in a big way on Sunday with a road win over the Dallas Cowboys to stay alive for the NFC West crown. They now take on the Seattle Seahawks, and although they come off a 51-point performance against the Detroit Lions, the movement has poured in on Arizona thus far. With the division on the line, it’s more than likely the Cardinals will be at full-strength. The realization of this scenario after Week 17 has since pushed this line from -5 to -6.5, and with a bit of juice on the side of Arizona, there’s a chance we could see -7 or more in the coming days. Back the Cardinals sooner rather than later if you believe they are finding their groove. If you want Seattle, better numbers are in your future.