Is there a more glamourous position in the NFL right than wide receiver?

Sure, quarterbacks make the most money, but receivers are getting almost as much glory without nearly the level of blame thrown the QB’s way. And while most fan bases wish they could replace their starting quarterback, even average offenses have a pass catcher putting up impressive numbers.

First-year Las Vegas Raider Davante Adams has not missed a beat since he left Aaron Rodgers to rejoin his college quarterback, Derek Carr. Two weeks after scoring a walk-off touchdown against division rival Denver, he went off for 177 yards and two TDs in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

He has dominated divisional foes and has gone over 100 receiving yards in his first five games against the AFC West wearing the Silver & Black, just the third receiver in NFL history to reach the plateau in their first five division games of a season.

With his two scores, Adams became the sixth player with 20 multiple-touchdown games in their first nine seasons in the NFL. He’s up to 85 career touchdown receptions to move past Calvin Johnson for fifth on the all-time list of TD grabs through nine years.

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is having a tremendous first season in South Beach with 1,379 receiving yards, the third-most through 12 games in the Super Bowl era behind only Johnson and Torry Holt.

In Week 13, Hill went for 146 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions, his sixth game this season with at least 125 yards, the fourth player since 1970 to have that many 125-plus yard performances through a dozen games. It’s safe to say his debut campaign has been a resounding success.

Another newcomer making an impact in Year 1 is Christian Watson of the Green Bay Packers, who got off to a slow start to his career, which began with a dropped touchdown pass before the rookie made his first reception.

On Sunday, Adams’s replacement also found the end zone twice, scoring on a 46-yard touchdown run and a 14-yard reception. Watson broke out with three TD grabs in Week 10 and is the sixth rookie with eight scrimmage scores in a four-week span, just the second receiver (Randy Moss).

The Hall of Famer Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. are the only other rookies with seven TD receptions over a four-game span.