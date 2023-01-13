NFL Wild Card Weekend Sunday Slate Player Props to Target

Wild Card Weekend will continue on Sunday afternoon with plenty of player props that warrant bettors’ consideration on this three-game slate.

The day opens with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by the New York Giants visiting the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET, and concluding with the Cincinnati Bengals clashing with the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into the multiple-player props we can target for these games below on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Player Props

Stefon Diggs Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+110)

It was an up-and-down season for Stefon Diggs with the Buffalo Bills, but he finished with a seven-catch, 104-yard performance against the New England Patriots. That game included a touchdown for Diggs, who’ll be an integral part of what Buffalo does on offense. With his touchdown prop sitting in plus-money territory, that’s a number that’s difficult to fade at +110.

James Cook Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+220)

If you were watching the Bills closely down the stretch, you would have noticed James Cook playing a more significant role in the backfield. The former Georgia Bulldog found the end zone in two of their last three games. Cook has explosive ability on the ground and in the air, making him a viable player to target to score on Sunday at +220.

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Player Props

Daniel Jones Total Rushing Yards Over 38.5 (-118)

It’s no secret that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants loves to use legs as a weapon. Jones eclipsed 39 yards or more on the ground six times during the regular season. Despite recording 34 when the Giants met the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve, bettors shouldn’t be deterred from siding with the over, knowing his legs will be a key to a G-Men victory.

KJ Osborn Total Receiving Yards Over 35.5 (-114)

There are many weapons on the Vikings’ offense that could be considered. You have to take K.J. Osborn’s production down the stretch with a grain of salt, but in four of his last five games, he recorded over 38 yards receiving. With the Giants’ focus on limiting Justin Jefferson, Osborn should have plenty of opportunities on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Player Props

Joe Mixon Any Time Touchdown Scorer (-115)

The Cincinnati Bengals will likely rely on their ground game against the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Mixon has continued to be a massive threat in their backfield and was able to score against the Ravens in Week 18. Even though it’s not sitting in plus-money territory, bettors shouldn’t shy away from targeting Mixon to find the end zone.

Joe Burrow Total Passing Yards Under 265.5 (-114)

Joe Burrow and the Bengals didn’t find much success in the air when they faced the Baltimore Ravens in two matchups. Burrow averaged 216 yards in two games against the Ravens. Burrow’s total passing yards are set at 265.5, and that’s a significant step up from what we’ve seen him deliver against the Ravens.