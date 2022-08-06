NFLPA Files Reply on Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Behalf

If you have been living under a rock and haven’t been following what’s been happening with Watson and the NFL this week, well, here you go. Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson agreed with the NFL that Watson’s behavior was unacceptable regarding his massages. She called him a predator, his actions egregious, and he likely doesn’t think he can be trusted because his reinstatement involved not having any massages outside of a team setting.
This was not good enough for the NFL as they think six games is light. Under the new CBA, the NFL had the right to appeal to commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee. That designee will be former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey. A final decision could come next week as the CBA also states that this procedure is to be done on an expedited basis. Also, according to the CBA, the designee’s decision is final. That being said, it would be an upset if this didn’t end up in federal court again.
Since we don’t know how many games Watson will play this season, it’s very tricky to know what to do with the Browns this season. They are +300, behind the Baltimore Ravens (+160) and Cincinnati Bengals (+180), and only ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers (+950) to win the AFC North. You can find the odds for every team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
