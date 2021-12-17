NFLPA pushes for a postponement of the Browns vs. Raiders due to COVID-19

Profootballtalk reports that the NFLPA is pressuring the NFL to postpone Saturday’s Browns vs. Raiders game due to Cleveland’s outbreak of COVID-19. The league relaxed its testing requirements on Thursday, clearing vaccinated personnel. In a previous tweet, Profootballtalk stated that teams in enhanced protocols were not going to test asymptomatic, vaccinated players but decided to conduct those tests after the NFLPA got involved.

Also, the NFLPA is currently pushing aggressively for a postponement of the Raiders-Browns game on Saturday. Some in the union believe the entire season should shut down for a week. The union is concerned about player safety and game integrity. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 16, 2021

Cleveland added Case Keenum to the COVID list Thursday, and with Baker Mayfield already on the list, they're down to third-string quarterback Nick Mullens.

Mayfield took to Twitter to criticize the league, saying, “Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only three teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money.” In a follow-up tweet, he also called on the NFL to delay the game in the name of player safety.

