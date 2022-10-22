BETTING Fantasy News NFL
11:38 AM, October 22, 2022

Nick Bosa Returns to 49ers on Sunday For Battle vs. Chiefs

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Nick Bosa will be able to play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa was forced to miss the 49ers’ loss to the Falcons in Week 6, but he’s one of a host of positive additions to the lineup the teams will have back this week. Bosa will return from his groin injury. Left Tackle Trent Williams will return from an ankle injury and, of course, the big trade for Christian McCaffrey late Thursday. These are all pro bowl players. Bosa and Williams could handle full-time roles Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs, but McCaffrey may only have a small package of plays available to him.

