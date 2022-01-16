Nick Bosa Ruled Out of Wild Card Game With a Head Injury

The San Francisco 49ers’ defense lost a key defensive player in their wild card game against the Dallas Cowboys. Nick Bosa was forced to leave the contest with a head injury after colliding with a teammate in the second quarter. The CBS broadcast team confirmed that Bosa would not return.

Bosa was a menace before being forced out of the contest, recording three tackles and half a sack. Arden Key is listed behind Bosa on the 49ers unofficial depth chart and could see increased usage with Bosa unavailable.

The Niners’ defense hasn’t missed a beat without one of their defensive anchors, recording two sacks and an interception without Bosa. They turned the interception into seven points as Deebo Samuel rushed for a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

