No QB Controversy: Patriots' Mac Jones to Start When Healthy
Paul Connor
According to The Athletic, “There is no quarterback controversy for the New England Patriots,” and Mac Jones will resume the starter role once he fully recovers from his high-ankle sprain.
Rookie Bailey Zappe has filled in admirably for Jones, leading some to speculate there was an opportunity for him to hold onto the starting job. New England has won back-to-back games with Zappe under center, with the 23-year-old throwing four touchdowns to one interception while completing 72.9 percent of his passes.
Meanwhile, Jones struggled before his injury, tossing two touchdowns and five interceptions across his first three starts, the Patriots going 1-2 over that stretch. Still, the former Alabama standout performed well in his rookie season, and his slow start to 2022 was likely not enough for head coach Bill Belichick to go in a different direction.
Jones said he expects to be available for Monday’s contest against the Chicago Bears and should gain clearance during Thursday’s practice.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Pats as -7.5 home favorites on the spread and -375 on the moneyline.
