"No Signing Was Imminent" Following Colin Kaepernick's Workout With Raiders

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has reported that “no signing was imminent” for free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick following Wednesday’s workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s a step down from Fowler’s report on Thursday that the workout was “largely considered a positive.” For teams to take on Kaepernick after being removed from the league five years, it felt clear that he would have to impress in the workout to see a chance at a roster spot. There’s always a possibility that other franchises may get involved after noise continues to swirl following his workout.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels seems content with Derek Carr under center, and Kaepernick wasn’t gunning for the starting job, which means this won’t change Las Vegas’ odds moving forward. Kaepernick’s free-agency saga will be worth monitoring throughout the summer.

Las Vegas Raiders AFC West Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the longest odds to win the AFC West in 2022 at +700, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.