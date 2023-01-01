No Timetable for Tua Tagovailoa Following Latest Concussion
Grant White
Things have gone from bad to worse for Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion. Officially, the Miami Dolphins quarterback has been diagnosed with a concussion twice this season.
The first injury occurred back in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa absorbed a big hit and had to be carted off the field. He returned after a few weeks, appearing healthy into last week’s contest against the Green Bay Packers. However, Tagovailoa displayed concussion symptoms on Monday and entered league protocols for the head injury.
Considering the frequency and severity of the injuries, the Dolphins don’t have a timetable for when Tagovailoa might return.
CBS analyst Charles Davis said no Dolphins officials or coaches mentioned any timetable for Tua return during the network rights holder's pre production access with top Dolphins people.. Remains out indefinitely. He's talking with more specialists as expected, NFL Net said today
Teddy Bridgewater will be under center for the Fins until Tagovailoa is cleared. Bridgewater has seen limited action but was effective in his most recent appearance. The former first-round draft pick threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.
Miami can secure a playoff berth with a win and a New York Jets loss on Sunday. They enter the AFC East battle against the New England Patriots as +3 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
