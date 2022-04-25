NY Giants Looking to Trade WR Kadarius Toney for Big Return
Tyler Mason
Overview
ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the New York Giants would want a significant return in any trade involving Kadarius Toney.
Spoke to a bunch of sources around the league about second-year WR Kadarius Toney over the weekend. Giants view him as a valuable asset. Would want a significant return. Makes it seem right now the likelihood is he does not get moved.#giants#nfl#NFLDraft2022
In 2021, Toney had 39 receptions and 420 receiving yards in only ten games. However, Toney failed to record a touchdown last season. During Week 5, Toney broke Odell Beckham Jr.‘s record for most receiving yards in a game by a rookie with 189. He was also ejected from that game after throwing a punch at Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee.
The Giants finished last in the NFC East with a 4-13 record in 2021, the second-worst record in the NFC.
