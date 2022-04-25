NY Giants Looking to Trade WR Kadarius Toney for Big Return

Overview

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the New York Giants would want a significant return in any trade involving Kadarius Toney.

Spoke to a bunch of sources around the league about second-year WR Kadarius Toney over the weekend. Giants view him as a valuable asset. Would want a significant return. Makes it seem right now the likelihood is he does not get moved.#giants #nfl #NFLDraft2022 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 25, 2022

It looks as though the Giants’ new coaching staff headed by Brian Daboll might see more value in trading Toney than retaining the second-year wideout. This news comes a little under a week after Toney failed to show up to New York’s voluntary minicamp.

In 2021, Toney had 39 receptions and 420 receiving yards in only ten games. However, Toney failed to record a touchdown last season. During Week 5, Toney broke Odell Beckham Jr.‘s record for most receiving yards in a game by a rookie with 189. He was also ejected from that game after throwing a punch at Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee.

The Giants finished last in the NFC East with a 4-13 record in 2021, the second-worst record in the NFC.

