NY Giants WR Kadarius Toney Shows Up to Voluntary Workouts

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports that New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is at the team’s voluntary workouts.

"Scoop" Skinner. A source confirmed that Toney is in attendance for today's voluntary workout. Nothing like some trade rumors to get a player to hop on a flight… https://t.co/O2g5M2bCJG — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 25, 2022

This news comes after an earlier report that the Giants wanted to move Toney in a trade. Last week, Toney failed to show up to New York’s voluntary minicamp, so it looks as though the trade rumor might have motivated Toney to participate in the team’s offseason workouts.

In 2021, Toney had 39 receptions and 420 receiving yards in only ten games. However, Toney failed to record a touchdown last season.

Despite some inconsistency, Toney shows a lot of promise at wideout. At this point, it looks more likely that Toney will remain with the Giants in 2022. However, there is a lot of demand around the league for wide receivers, so it’ll be a situation worth following through the NFL Draft and the rest of the offseason.

The Giants finished last in the NFC East with a 4-13 record in 2021, the second-worst record in the NFC.

