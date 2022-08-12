Nyheim Hines could be the X-Factor for the Indianapolis Colts this season. The Colts’ playmaker could set this offense up to consistently do damage on opposing defenses. With Hines’ ability to make a play in the open field and line up in the backfield or the slot, the NC State alum could be used as a secret weapon this upcoming season.
In 2020, with future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers under center, Hines had a career year with 380 yards on the ground (4.3 average yards per carry) and 482 receiving yards (7.7 yards per catch). In the ACC products’ third-year breakout, he finished with seven total touchdowns.
However, the following season, Hines saw his usage dwindle more than in previous years. The Colts had a year of inconsistency across the board behind new quarterback Carson Wentz. Nonetheless, the running back appeared to be the most affected. After a career year in 2020, Hines’ usage took a hit, likely due to the system head coach Frank Reich envisioned with Wentz at the wheel. The back had his worst season since his sophomore year, rushing for 276 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 310 receiving yards (7.8 yards per catch).
With only three touchdowns in 2021, it was clear that Hines wouldn’t be utilized correctly as long as Carson Wentz was taking snaps for the Colts.
During the offseason, Indianapolis made a big change under center, shipping Wentz off to Washington and replacing him with former MVP Matt Ryan. Frank Reich and the coaching staff reportedly have big plans for Hines this upcoming year.
Hines has been seen taking snaps in the slot for the Colts in mandatory minicamp. Reich was asked about the role Hines would have this upcoming year, and he smiled when asked the question. Reich answered, saying, “If I was going to be in a fantasy league, I think I’d pick Nyheim Hines this year. I think I’d consider drafting him. “
Training camp has painted the same picture for Hines in the past couple of weeks. The speedster has been a focal point for Indy’s offense. Hines has been lining up in the slot and being targeted as a premier receiver for this team. Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and Reich seem to have a game plan they love with less than a month until the NFL season begins, and the playmaker appears to be featured in it. If utilized correctly, Matt Ryan could very well find his next Cordarrelle Patterson in Hines.
With one of the best running backs in the league, Jonathan Taylor, on the same team, adding Hines to a more prominent role in this offense could be lethal. An elite passing game in an offense coupled with an established running attack could open the playbook for Reich and the Colts. With an already dominant defense, the North Carolina native could elevate this Colts team to title contention.
If Hines is used the same way as Frank Reich hints, this Colts team could be a team to watch. Hines could emerge as the X-Factor for this Colts team.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.