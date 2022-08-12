Nyheim Hines could be the X-Factor for the Indianapolis Colts this season. The Colts’ playmaker could set this offense up to consistently do damage on opposing defenses. With Hines’ ability to make a play in the open field and line up in the backfield or the slot, the NC State alum could be used as a secret weapon this upcoming season.

In 2020, with future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers under center, Hines had a career year with 380 yards on the ground (4.3 average yards per carry) and 482 receiving yards (7.7 yards per catch). In the ACC products’ third-year breakout, he finished with seven total touchdowns.

However, the following season, Hines saw his usage dwindle more than in previous years. The Colts had a year of inconsistency across the board behind new quarterback Carson Wentz. Nonetheless, the running back appeared to be the most affected. After a career year in 2020, Hines’ usage took a hit, likely due to the system head coach Frank Reich envisioned with Wentz at the wheel. The back had his worst season since his sophomore year, rushing for 276 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 310 receiving yards (7.8 yards per catch).

With only three touchdowns in 2021, it was clear that Hines wouldn’t be utilized correctly as long as Carson Wentz was taking snaps for the Colts.

During the offseason, Indianapolis made a big change under center, shipping Wentz off to Washington and replacing him with former MVP Matt Ryan. Frank Reich and the coaching staff reportedly have big plans for Hines this upcoming year.

Hines has been seen taking snaps in the slot for the Colts in mandatory minicamp. Reich was asked about the role Hines would have this upcoming year, and he smiled when asked the question. Reich answered, saying, “If I was going to be in a fantasy league, I think I’d pick Nyheim Hines this year. I think I’d consider drafting him. “

Training camp has painted the same picture for Hines in the past couple of weeks. The speedster has been a focal point for Indy’s offense. Hines has been lining up in the slot and being targeted as a premier receiver for this team. Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and Reich seem to have a game plan they love with less than a month until the NFL season begins, and the playmaker appears to be featured in it. If utilized correctly, Matt Ryan could very well find his next Cordarrelle Patterson in Hines.

With one of the best running backs in the league, Jonathan Taylor, on the same team, adding Hines to a more prominent role in this offense could be lethal. An elite passing game in an offense coupled with an established running attack could open the playbook for Reich and the Colts. With an already dominant defense, the North Carolina native could elevate this Colts team to title contention.