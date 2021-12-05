#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., slowed this week with a hip injury, is expected to play today and he should be a bigger part of the offense, source said. As for RB Darrell Henderson (thigh), he is hopeful to play today even if he may not have a full workload. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Odell Beckham is expected to play in Week 13 against the Jaguars. Beckham has been dealing with a hip injury that kept him out of practice earlier in the week, but he did practice on Friday. The injury did not seem to limit Beckham’s usage in Week 12, and Rapoport’s source says Beckham “should be a bigger part of the offense.” Beckham has 99 receiving yards and one touchdown through two games with the Rams this season. Before joining Los Angeles, Beckham had 232 yards through six games playing with the Browns. FanDuel Sportsbook has Beckham at -110 to go over/under 46.5 yards against the Jags. He has 7,161 receiving yards over 90 games in his career, putting his career average yards per game at 79.6.

