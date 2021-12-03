Odell Beckham listed as DNP for Thursday’s practice
December 2StaffSportsGrid
After being limited in practice on Wednesday, Odell Beckham Jr. was downgraded to DNP for Thursday’s practice. Beckham is dealing with a hip injury sustained in Week 12. He is seventh on the Rams in receiving yards, having spent the beginning of the season with the Browns. However, Beckham’s combined 331 receiving yards would only put him fifth on the team. Los Angeles is fifth in the NFL for passing yards with 3,178. The downgraded status is a step back for Beckham, but it’s unclear as to whether or not he’ll suit up for Sunday. Friday will determine a lot depending on how much he can participate in practice and what injury designation the Rams give Beckham for Week 13.
Beckham’s status on Friday is something fantasy owners and bettors will want to watch. Also, before kickoff on Sunday, makes sure to visit FanDuel Sportsbook for all the latest odds for the Jaguars and Rams game.
