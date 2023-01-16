Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud to Enter the 2023 NFL Draft
Paul Connor
One of the top players in college football is taking his talents to the NFL. ESPN.com reports that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
Stroud’s announcement comes on the final day that underclassmen could formally declare.
“The process has been difficult, and this decision is one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make,” said Stroud. “As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level, and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it’s time to turn those dreams into a reality.”
A two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, Stroud ends his Buckeyes career with 8,123 passing yards, 85 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 69.3% of his passes.
The 21-year-old is widely projected to be selected in the top five and will battle fellow QBs Bryce Young of Alabama and Kentucky’s Will Levis to be the first signal-caller off the board.
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 28, at 8:00 p.m. ET from Kansas City’s Union Station.
