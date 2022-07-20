OL Jason Peters Not Ready to Call it Quits

One of this generation’s elite offensive lineman isn’t ready to hang up his cleats just yet.
As Myles Simmons of Profootballtalk reports, free agent Jason Peters is staying in shape and hopes to sign with a team for the 2022 campaign – whether that club is a contender or not.
“Either/or is good for me because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation,” said Peters. “Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.”
Undrafted, Peters spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles over a contract dispute. Following an 11-year stint in Philly, the 40-year-old spent last season with the Chicago Bears, starting 15 games.
A nine-time Pro Bowler, Peters has earned two All-Pro honors and was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Buffalo Bills as the odds-on-favorite to win Super Bowl LVII at +650.
