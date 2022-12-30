One-Horned Rhino Predicts Fiesta Bowl Between Michigan & TCU

Media members, fans, and casual zoo-goers gathered around the greater one-horned rhinoceros enclosure on Friday morning at the Phoenix Zoo, eagerly awaiting the eight-year-old male rhino’s entrance.

In the center of his habitat sat two cardboard boxes, each boasting a College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl team name, adorned with competing scents to entice Chutti in their respective directions.

Michigan’s big blue box sat to the right and was sprayed with apple scent, while TCU’s purple box on the right was spritzed with mint, a scent Chutti generally favors.

It took the male rhino five minutes to choose, with Michigan the clear winner in his eyes.

“We are definitely going to say he’s a Michigan fan,” said Stevie Merner, an elephant keeper at the zoo. “We put two different scents on each box, one had apple, and one had mint, so he got to choose which one he liked a little bit better, and we are going to say it’s Michigan today. The Michigan scent was apple…he normally goes for the mint, I will say, so it was a clear winner.”

How accurate is “Chutti the Cutie,” and how confident should fans be in his pick?

“We will say it’s going to be really accurate,” assured Merner. “He knows what he wants. He’s a sure man. Go with Michigan. Chutti knows. He can predict the weather, the winners, all of it.”

The Wolverines are favored by 7.5 over the Horned Frogs, so it appears Chutti and the oddsmakers are aligned regarding who is winning this year’s College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl.

We were unable to get Chutti’s take on the over/under, currently set at 57.5, but my advice is to take the under, as this game is about to be a true dogfight.

Photo Credit: Kim Montuoro