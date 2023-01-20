Over 50,000 Tickets Sold for Potential Neutral Site AFC Championship Game
Paul Connor
According to NFL.com, over 50,000 tickets have been sold for a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium should the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs advance during this weekend’s Divisional Round.
The league announced its contingency plan following the cancelation of Week 17’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in the wake of Damar Hamlin‘s cardiac arrest.
Season ticket holders of both teams were given priority access to tickets at a preferred rate.
“More than 50,000 tickets were purchased by the clubs’ Season Ticket Members in the first 24 hours of the announcement,” said the NFL in a statement. “The ticketing plan enables Bills fans to be seated on their side of the field and Chiefs on the other. Both the Bills and Chiefs will continue to work with their Season Ticket Members to provide priority access, subject to availability. The NFL will announce any updated pre-sale or general on-sale opportunities, if tickets are available, at a later date.”
Tickets will be refunded if one of Buffalo or Kansas City is eliminated on Sunday.
