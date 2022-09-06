Packers All-Pro C David Bakhtiari On Track for Week 1
Paul Connor
According to ESPN.com, Green Bay Packers All-Pro center David Bakhtiari is on track to start Week 1’s regular season opener versus the Minnesota Vikings.
“Yeah, I mean, I’m on the active [roster] just like anyone else,” said Bakhtiari.
Bakhtiari has undergone three knee surgeries since suffering a torn ACL in December 2020. He returned in Week 18 of last season for just 27 snaps.
Bakhtiari participated in team drills for the first time Monday, although he did acknowledge his preparations will be different after such a devastating injury. “I can get through the season. It’s going to be fine. You have to just manage while playing. I’m just getting back in the swing of things. So, I mean, I think there’s normal rust and then new normal with three surgeries, so just kind of working that out and figuring out what my routine is.”
While the 30-year-old likely won’t play every down, his presence will boost Green Bay’s offensive line and quarterback Aaron Rodgers against a Vikings defense expected to improve in 2022.
