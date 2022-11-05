BETTING Fantasy News NFL
01:21 PM, November 5, 2022

Packers' Allen Lazard Questionable vs. Lions Sunday

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Allen Lazard is questionable to play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Lazard’s shoulder injury cost him the game last week versus the Washington Commanders. Lazard has logged limited practice sessions all week and looks to be a game-time decision for the game Sunday versus the Detroit Lions.

Lazard may be the only receiver on the Green Bay Packers that Aaron Rodgers trusts. The trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders seems to have hurt this passing offense much more than the Packers expected. Lazard is not a number one NFL wide receiver, and the Packers don’t possess such a player on the roster. This offense now seems to rely solely on the damage Aaron Jones can do with his legs while running the ball and catching balls out of the backfield.

The Packers are -3.5-point favorites (-114) in this contest and are -205 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 49.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.