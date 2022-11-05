Packers' Allen Lazard Questionable vs. Lions Sunday

Allen Lazard is questionable to play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

De'Vondre Campbell and Shemar Jean-Charles are out for Sunday in Detroit. Bakhtiari, Jenkins, Lazard, Watson and Preston Smith are questionable. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 4, 2022

Lazard’s shoulder injury cost him the game last week versus the Washington Commanders. Lazard has logged limited practice sessions all week and looks to be a game-time decision for the game Sunday versus the Detroit Lions.

Lazard may be the only receiver on the Green Bay Packers that Aaron Rodgers trusts. The trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders seems to have hurt this passing offense much more than the Packers expected. Lazard is not a number one NFL wide receiver, and the Packers don’t possess such a player on the roster. This offense now seems to rely solely on the damage Aaron Jones can do with his legs while running the ball and catching balls out of the backfield.