Packers-Bears: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two longtime NFC North rivals will face off on Sunday from Soldier Field when the Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears.

It hasn’t been a season to remember for Aaron Rodgers, and the Green Bay Packers, who enter this matchup with the Chicago Bears owning a dismal 4-8 record. Even though expectations were low for the Bears this season, they’ve played better than their 3-9 record shows. Lately, the teams have rarely collided with a spread this tight, with the Packers listed as just 3.5-point favorites. Keep an eye on Rodgers’s status ahead of this game after suffering an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. He’s expected to suit up, but ensure you have all the information before locking in how you view this game.

With Rodgers not at 100 percent, expect a heavy dosage of the Packers’ ground game. The Packers and Bears have difficulty stopping the run, so it’s an area both sides will rely on. Earlier this season, when these teams met, the Packers routed the Bears 27-10. David Montgomery and Aaron Jones tallied over 100 yards on the ground each in that contest, so there’s value in expecting more of the same.

Even with the Packers playing below expectations, this is a matchup they should be able to take advantage of. This is a rivalry game and a divisional matchup, so it would be shocking if the Packers didn’t bring a solid game plan to the table. The Packers have won seven straight games over the Bears, and it’s difficult to see something different this time. Look toward the visitors to cover the 3.5 points.

Best Bet: Packers -3.5 (-104)

Only 37 points were scored in the first meeting, so it’s interesting to see the total set at 44.5. Three of the last five matchups between these teams have gone over 44.5, and with Justin Fields expected to make his return for the Bears at quarterback, it’s not out of the question that this could be a sneaky high-scoring game. Fields struggled in the first matchup but has found recent success with his legs, an area where they can find an advantage. The Packers should be able to put up points against a porous Bears defense, while Chicago can do enough to help contribute to the over hitting.

Best Bet: Over 44.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Packers 25, Bears 21