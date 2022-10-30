Packers-Bills DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Josh Allen is atop the optimal board for tonight’s showdown slate between the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers as the MVP frontrunner. Allen’s optimal probability at the multiplier spot is north of 50%, with significant ownership leverage projected at that spot.

A price tag of $18300 can easily scare many away, but Allen has been worth every penny and then some as he’s averaged 330 yards and nearly three touchdowns per game without even factoring in his RB1 potential.

Green Bay has allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the league, but the Bills are a different beast and aren’t worthy of concern. Don’t get too cute with your lineups, and find the money to back Allen at the multiplier.

Stefon Diggs comes in as a distant second in multiplier optimal probability and would cost a hefty salary of $17700. He has seen at least 11 targets in four of six games this season while ranking second in football in receiving yards which doesn’t make his case as a multiplier target too tricky.

The safest thing to do on this slate would be to find the money to back Diggs at the FLEX with Allen at the multiplier. That said, Diggs at the multiplier is entirely possible, especially if you are looking to fade Gabe Davis.

Aaron Rodgers is projected to see the strongest ownership leverage of anyone on this slate. It looks like he’ll be playing catch-up for the entire game, but does he have the weapons to elevate him above the likes of Allen and Diggs? Not a chance.

If Rodgers were to have a strong game, it likely would have to come with Aaron Jones being the RB1 and WR1. Jones is coming off a nine-reception performance, and with AJ Dillon’s stock trending south, there is the potential for an incredibly high usage game for Jones, especially with Allen Lazard being out. At $15600, if you want to back a Packer at the multiplier, Jones is the safest and has the highest upside.

FLEX OPTIONS:

AJ Dillon’s last three games have been pretty demoralizing, seeing just 30% of snaps last week. In two of his previous three games, he’s been without a target while combing for only 20 carries during that three-game stretch. He’ll only be priced at $4200 while seeing leverage which would provide cheap high-upside value on a slate where backing an Allen-Diggs stack would cost $30,100.

Devin Singletary looks to be a popular play and could be in for potential garbage time work. However, with a 5-1 record where the Bills have dominated opponents, Singletary only has two games with double-digit carries without having a consistent role in the passing game. At $7200, you’d be better off looking to cheap value with upside.

This slate’s value will need to come from the Packers’ receiving room, as Romeo Doubs will be the most expensive option at $4000. He had a brutal game last week, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to think that Rodgers could completely discard Doubs from a prominent role. At the high ownership he’s projected to see, he feels to be a worthy fade.

Christian Watson at $1400 is a desirable play because, at some point, they will need to get their highly regarded rookie heavily involved in this offense. With Amari Rodgers and Sammy Watkins at $3000 and $2600, respectively, looking “blah,” Watson at least provides spark and upside at $1400.

Isaiah McKenzie will be $2800 cheaper than Gabe Davis and is projected to see roughly a fourth of Gabe’s eventual ownership. They’ve equaled in targets this year, even though Gabe Davis has a higher yardage ceiling, given his vertical abilities. Given their similar target volume, McKenzie’s ownership and financial discounts make him a strong play in Allen-Diggs stacks.

Robert Tonyan, at $6200, will be Rodgers’ most reliable receiving option by a considerable margin, given Rodgers’ rhetoric directed toward his young receivers this week. The Bills are one of six NFL teams to hold opposing tight ends without a touchdown this season which harms his overall upside on a showdown slate being over owned and not cheap.

You’ll have three depth tight ends priced at $200 for the Packers, with Marcedes Lewis leading the way in snaps out of the three.

The Packers have only allowed three catches per game to opposing tight ends this season which is tied for third-best in the league. Knox’s $5200 salary could be better allocated to another Bills’ pass-catcher instead, as the once relied-on red-zone upside has not carried over to 2022.