Packers' Christian Watson Leaves Early vs. Dolphins
Grant White
The Green Bay Packers had to close out their game against the Miami Dolphins without one of their key offensive contributors. Wide receiver Christian Watson left late in the first half and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game later in the contest.
Watson is dealing with a hip injury, although no specifics regarding how the injury occurred are available.
Watson was up to his usual antics against the Dolphins. The second-round pick hauled in six of his eight targets for 49 yards. Although the Dolphins succeeded in a way, many other teams have failed, keeping Watson out of the endzone.
Stay tuned to the post-game press conferences for an update on Watson’s status as the Packers continue their fight for a playoff spot.
The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 before closing the season against the Detroit Lions.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Green Bay priced as +6500 longshots on its Super Bowl futures board.
