Packers Could Move on From Aaron Rodgers This Offseason

Rodgers is owed almost $110 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons, money the Packers could hardly make work under their current cap constraints.
Even with several departing free agents, such as Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, and Mason Crosby, Green Bay is still projected to be $16 million over the cap ceiling.
Freeing up the $31.6 million cap hit Rodgers carries could afford the team much-needed flexibility, particularly with Jordan Love waiting in the wings.
Love was used intermittently this season, completing 14-of-21 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Like Rodgers, Love was drafted with the intention of giving him several years to develop under the tutelage of an MVP-caliber quarterback.
Teams’ plans will quickly be revealed as we race toward the end of the 2022 campaign. Before then, our focus is on Championship weekend. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for game lines, futures, and props.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.