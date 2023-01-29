Packers Could Move on From Aaron Rodgers This Offseason

Time is a flat circle.

Eighteen years after he came into the league, Aaron Rodgers could suffer an identical fate to his predecessor.

According to Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers are considering moving on from their franchise quarterback this offseason.

An offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for the Green Bay Packers for a variety of reasons:https://t.co/0XKiQp1Gn6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

Rodgers is owed almost $110 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons, money the Packers could hardly make work under their current cap constraints.

Even with several departing free agents, such as Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, and Mason Crosby, Green Bay is still projected to be $16 million over the cap ceiling.

Freeing up the $31.6 million cap hit Rodgers carries could afford the team much-needed flexibility, particularly with Jordan Love waiting in the wings.

Love was used intermittently this season, completing 14-of-21 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Like Rodgers, Love was drafted with the intention of giving him several years to develop under the tutelage of an MVP-caliber quarterback.

