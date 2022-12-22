Packers-Dolphins: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Green Bay Packers look to cling onto their slim playoff hopes while the Miami Dolphins try to snap their losing skid.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Green Bay Packers (+162) vs. Miami Dolphins (-190) Total: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)

It hasn’t been a season to remember for the Green Bay Packers, entering this matchup with a 6-8 record but still alive in the NFC playoff picture. They’ll have to win out to give them the best chance of doing so, which starts with a Christmas Day matchup against the struggling Miami Dolphins. Miami has lost three straight, and although they still occupy a wild card spot, they need to get back in the win column if they want to keep that position. The Packers have won two in a row and are 3-2 over their last five games.

The Packers will be the underdog, currently priced at +162 on the moneyline, compared to the Dolphins at -190. In addition, the Dolphins are favored by 3.5 points on the spread. Green Bay will be fighting for their lives, but it’s also an important game for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have a 5-1 home record and have proven to be a difficult team to game plan against in their stadium. Miami’s explosive offensive weapons have been more prevalent at home in the warm weather, so the Packers’ secondary will have their hands full. Eventually, the Dolphins’ offense will prove too much for the Green Bay defense, leading us to see value in laying the points with the home team.

Best Bet: Dolphins -3.5 (-115)

Miami found some offensive rhythm in their matchup with the Buffalo Bills last weekend, and with an inconsistent Packers’ defense, that could continue in this matchup. The Dolphins are finally back at home after playing three straight challenging road games, which should create a positive atmosphere for them to score points. The Dolphins’ defense has also proven to be susceptible to allowing points, primarily due to a lack of pressure on the quarterback, which should greatly benefit Aaron Rodgers. With the total set at 49.5, there’s some value in expecting a shootout between these two franchises. Targeting the over at -110 deserves consideration.

Best Bet: Over 49.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Dolphins 32, Packers 25