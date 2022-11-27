Packers-Eagles DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

Jalen Hurts and Aaron Rodgers will square off against each other in South Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football with a storyline full DFS Showdown slate. Hurts’s Eagles have had back-to-back shaky outings despite their 9-1 record, but little has been due to his play. The dynamic pivot has been poised in the pocket, and last week, he regained our confidence in his legs, going for 86 yards and a score on 16 attempts.

This feels like the make-or-break game for Aaron Rodgers as a win would catapult his club back into the wild card “hunt” while a loss all but ends their remaining hopes. He’s had back-to-back stronger showings where he’s combined for five touchdowns and no interceptions. Rodgers had the potential for some added garbage time value as the underdog by a touchdown.

RUNNING BACK:

Getting the ball in Miles Sanders’s hands as much as possible needs to be a priority for Nick Sirianni as possible as the Packers are the eighth-worst team against the run while being the fourth-best against the pass. If Sanders approaches 20 carries like we’ve seen in spots this season, finding the endzone with a respectable yardage mark is likely. Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell don’t have the impact in this offense that we expected heading into the season, as they’ve only combined for six carries over the past two weeks with diminishing receiving work.

The Packers will do what they can to get the ball to Aaron Jones, as he features a dual-threat upside. AJ Dillon has disappointed, but he very well could approach double-digit carries without a comparable receiving upside to that of Jones. The Eagles are much more susceptible to the run than the pass, as the Philly has allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game this season, so look for Green Bay to try and establish the ground game early and often. It appeared the Eagles cleaned up their run-defense last week as, after the first drive of the game, Jonathan Taylor only had 35 yards, but we still need to see more.

WIDE RECEIVER:

AJ Brown will be Jalen Hurts’s number-one option and favorite red-zone threat. Brown has a double-digit target upside, but it is worth noting that he’s been sick all week. On Friday, he told reporters that on a scale of 1-10, he felt like a 3. We’re unsure how ready his body is for tonight, and additionally, DeVonta Smith has out-targeted him 17-11 over the past two weeks. After the top two, there will be a noticeable dropoff, with Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal accounting for the remaining targets. Quez sees more snaps and has a higher upside due to his speed and deep-threat abilities.

Allen Lazard is back as the Packers’ WR1 in our projections after recording 11 targets last week and two double-digit target performances over his last three games. Christian Watson remains the fan favorite as he has five touchdowns over the past two games, but that’s only been on eight receptions. Obviously, that is not sustainable, but we’ll enjoy it while it lasts. Randall Cobb will be the WR3 who has had at least six receptions in two of his last three games. Sammy Watkins will serve as the primary rotational receiver who will have a couple of targets come his way, with Samori Toure eating up minimal snaps.

TIGHT END:

The first game without Dallas Goedert did not go so well, as the Eagles’ tight ends only combined for a single target. Jack Stoll dominated the snap% of this group and will be the TE1, but he is much better utilized as a blocker. Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson are much better pass-catching options, although both showed to be liabilities in protection, and the Eagles value tight ends who can block much more.

Robert Tonyan probably serves as Rodgers’ fourth, maybe fifth, pass-catching option, and he has only recorded six receptions over the past three weeks. They’ll activate three additional depth tight ends in Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, and Tyler Davis, but none have an upside of more than a target.