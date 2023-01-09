Packers HC Matt LaFleur Calls Quay Walker's Actions 'Unacceptable'
Paul Connor
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for the second time this season after shoving a member of the Detroit Lions medical staff during Sunday night’s 20-16 loss.
Understandably, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is fed up.
“That is unacceptable,” LaFleur said of Walker’s actions. “I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. We’ve got a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls, I take that very personally because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards we set for these players. And we’ve got to be better, and we’ve got to learn from that because that is unacceptable.”
As Cris Collinsworth alluded to in the broadcast, for Walker to shove an athletic trainer, particularly during the week of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, is distasteful.
Walker could be looking at a lengthy suspension to begin the 2023 season.
