Packers LB Rashan Gary Suffers Torn ACL, OUT for Season
Paul Connor
Things continue to go from bad to worse for the Green Bay Packers (3-6). According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, star linebacker Rashan Gary has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
Rashan Gary tears his ACL, source confirms, and he’ll have an MRI to determine if there is additional damage. More bad luck for the #Packers. https://t.co/6nhYkkYLtq
Gary suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, Green Bay’s fifth straight defeat.
A bright spot in what has been a dismal season for the Packers thus far, Gary leads the team with six sacks while recording seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 35 quarterback pressures. This is on the heels of last year’s breakout campaign in which the fourth-year pro tallied a career-high 9.5 sacks, his first full season as a starter.
Gary’s injury was one of several Green Bay suffered as running back Aaron Jones (ankle), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), and cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle, knee) were all seen in walking boots postgame; the latter two were also on crutches.
While the Packers’ season appears to be on life support, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers refuses to give up the ghost.
“This is a lot of life lessons for sure this year. But luckily, it’s not over. There’s a lot of games left. We’ll be counted out — probably by many. And we’ll see how we respond.”
Rodgers and the Pack return home for a Week 10 tilt against the Dallas Cowboys, where Green Bay is currently +5 point underdogs on the spread and +188 on the moneyline, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
