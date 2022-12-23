Packers LG Elgton Jenkins Agrees to 4-Year, $68 Million Extension
Paul Connor
The Green Bay Packers (6-8) have locked up one of their key offensive linemen for the foreseeable future. According to NFL.com, the Packers have signed left guard Elgton Jenkins to a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The deal, which carries a max value of $74 million, makes Jenkins the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL behind Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts.
A second-round pick of the Packers in 2019 (44th overall), Jenkins has started 50 games across his four-year career in Green Bay. The 26-year-old was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team in his debut season before earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl the following year.
Jenkins was limited to eight games in 2021 due to a torn ACL before returning in Week 2 of this season, where he has since been on the field for 100% of Green Bay’s offensive snaps.
Jenkins and company travel to Miami on Sunday to battle the Dolphins, where the Packers are currently +3.5 underdogs on the spread and +160 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
