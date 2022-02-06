Packers Likely to Move on from Randall Cobb

According to Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Green Bay Packers are expected to release wide receiver Randall Cobb this offseason.

Acquired from the Houston Texans last season, seemingly at the insistence of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cobb failed to make much of an impact in his second go-round in Green Bay. The 31-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Pack, finishing with 375 yards on 28 receptions, while playing just 47% of offensive snaps.

Currently carrying a cap figure of $9.6 million, Cobb’s release would save the team $6.75 million and $8 million against the cap if the veteran is rendered a post-June first cut.

Cobb is not the only veteran expected to be on the outs, as Silverstein also reports the club is likely to part ways with tight end Marcedes Lewis. Lewis started all 17 games for the Packers, notching 23 catches for 214 yards.

