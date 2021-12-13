Packers Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell Active for Sunday Night Football

After spending 10 days away from the team’s facility, presumably in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell returned to practice at the end of the week. That resulted in a questionable designation for the team’s leading tackler leading up to the Packers’ Sunday Night Football matchup against the NFC North rival Chicago Bears.

The Packers confirmed that they would have their defensive leader in the lineup against the Bears ahead of kick-off.

LB De'Vondre Campbell is officially active for the #Packers. Sunday night's #CHIvsGB inactives list 📋 https://t.co/wwAzjeRMVz — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 12, 2021

Campbell has done it all for the Packers this season. In addition to leading the team in tackles, the 28-year-old is also tied for the team lead in forced fumbles (2) and interceptions (2). Campbell has contributed one fumble recovery, four pass deflections, and 1.0 sacks, as well.

This season, the Packers have been outstanding at home, going 5-0 straight up and against the spread. They are in an excellent position to improve that record against a Bears team with just one win over their past seven outings.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Packers installed as -11.5 favorites, with the total set at 43.