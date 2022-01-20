Packers’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling Doubtful For Saturday vs. 49ers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) will be doubtful for Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, per The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

Matt LaFleur says MVS will be doubtful for Saturday’s game and David Bakhtiari will be questionable. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 20, 2022

Valdes-Scantling suffered the back injury in the first half of the team’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions and did not return to action the rest of the game. There was some hope that the pass-catcher would have a shot at playing this weekend after a limited practice designation on Tuesday. Still, a DNP for both Wednesday and Thursday followed by head coach Matt Lafleur’s comments are more than likely indicators that the wide receiver will not be available against the 49ers.

Valdes-Scantling has hauled in 26 receptions on 55 targets for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games this season. In the likely event that he is unable to go, expect an uptick in targets for both Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb in Saturday’s action.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

The Green Bay Packers are currently 5.5-point favorites against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, with the total set at 47, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.