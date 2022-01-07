Packers Plan To Start QB Aaron Rodgers in Week 18 Vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers plan to start quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

The Packers are planning to start Aaron Rodgers on Sunday and then LaFleur will see how the game goes. “I don’t think he needs to play. I think he wants to play and keep the momentum going.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 7, 2022

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Friday that Rodgers “wants to play and keep the momentum going” heading into Week 18. Green Bay has already clinched the top seed in the NFC, which means a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. It is currently unclear what LaFleur plans to do with other starters in the season finale. If Rodgers is indeed pulled out of the game at any point, expect backup quarterback Jordan Love to see some reps to close out the regular season.

Rodgers has completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 3,977 yards, 38 total touchdowns, and four interceptions in 15 games this season.

Green Bay Packers Vs. Detroit Lions Odds

The Green Bay Packers are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.