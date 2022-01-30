Packers Promote Adam Stenavich to Offensive Coordinator

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Green Bay Packers promoted Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator.

The #Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Stenavich replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who hoped to bring him along to Denver. The path is now clear for Luke Getsy to be the #Bears OC. That is expected to be official soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Stenavich replaces Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator after Hackett left to take the Denver head coaching position. He’s been coaching with the team since 2019 as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator. The complexity of Stenavich’s new role will depend on whether or not Aaron Rodgers decides to stick with the Packers for another year. Green Bay has a lot of offensive signings to make in the offseason, explicitly signing wideout Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Green Bay was tied with Tampa Bay for the best record in the NFL at 13-4. In the divisional round, the Packers were eliminated 13-10 by the 49ers. A game that came down to a 45-yard field goal by Robbie Gould.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, San Francisco is +152 on the Moneyline and -180 on the spread to the Rams in the NFC Championship.