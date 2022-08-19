Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Frustrated With Receivers

In recent days following training camp, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has expressed displeasure with the young wide receiver group. He said, “The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent,” Rodgers continued. “A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”

After trading away Davante Adams, growing pains are expected as roles are changing and the many inexperienced wideouts are trying to play catch up. It may be best for Green Bay to iron out these issues in the preseason, as Rodgers does not have any time to waste.

Green Bay Packers Betting Odds

It is interesting to see the Packers hold the second-best odds to win the NFC, given the massive loss of Adams. This news is certainly not pleasing to those who have already backed Green Bay in the futures market. If you think they’ll be in better shape come the regular season, it may be best to grab them now at +500 odds on Fanduel Sportsbook.