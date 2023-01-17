Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Not Ready for Retirement Decision
David.Connelly1
When asked about his retirement decision on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he is “not mentally or emotionally at that point to give one,” per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Let the Aaron Rodgers offseason drama pick up right where it left off last season. Rodgers seemed emotional following Green Bay’s heartbreaking Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions as he walked off the field with long-time teammate Randall Cobb. He also refused to give Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams his jersey, which some saw as a sign that it may be his last game with the organization. We now play the waiting game as the four-time league MVP will spend the offseason mulling over retirement and if he even wants to return to the Packers.
In 2022, Rodgers completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 17 starts.
