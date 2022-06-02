Could 2022 be Aaron Rodgers‘ final year as an NFL quarterback?

It very well could be, if his recent thoughts on retirement are any indication.

Speaking Wednesday at a Vanity TV golf event, Rodgers said, “I think about it all the time. When you commit, you’re 100 percent. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more. . . . The football part is the easy part. That’s the joy. It’s the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy [Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming.”

Having pondered walking away from the game the past two seasons, Rodgers’ current contract is set up where he can head off into the sunset whenever he so chooses.

For now, the reigning MVP will look to add a second Super Bowl title to what has already been a Hall of Fame career.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Green Bay Packers holding the fifth-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +1200.